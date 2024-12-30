“Ian’s flute solo got stretched out… Martin Barre and I would sit and play cards on stage, with a pot of tea. He had no clue what was happening”: Former Jethro Tull members share their favourite moments

In 2017, when Jethro Tull’s 50th anniversary came round, Prog asked a handful of former members to dip into their memories and share their most memorable moments from their time in Ian Anderson’s band.

Mick Abrahams (guitar, 1967-1968)

Best thing about being in Tull?

They used to let me sit in the front of the van when we were on the road.

Funniest moment?

Walking around Woolworth’s one day with Ian Anderson. We were both trying lampshades on our heads. Ian looked beautiful and I didn’t. An assistant came up to me and said, ‘Are you mad?’ So I replied, ‘He is, but I’m not. Now get us a mirror so we can see which lampshade looks best as a hat.’ And she got us a mirror!”

Favourite Tull album you played on?

This Was.

Clive Bunker (drums, 1967-1971)

Funniest moment?

Our set in America got longer and longer, and Ian’s flute solo would also get increasingly stretched out. On one tour our tour manager, Eric Brooks, would bring out a card table and two chairs, and set it up behind Ian when he went into his solo. Martin Barre and I would sit down and play cards. Eric then came up with a pot of tea for us.

All this was going on while Ian played, and he had no clue what was happening. This went on for a couple of gigs, with Ian puzzled as to why the audience was laughing as he played. Then one night he turned round and saw us. But fortunately he thought it was hilarious!

Favourite Tull album you didn’t play on?

Roots To Branches.

Jeffrey Hammond (bass, 1971-1975)

Best thing about being in Tull?

Having the good fortune and privilege to play a small part in their journey. But unquestionably the camaraderie between us at that time was what I value the most.

Worst thing about being in Tull?

Having to share a bed one night with John Evan in an overbooked hotel in Vienna!

Favourite Tull album you played on?

Thick As A Brick.

Peter-John Vettese (keyboards, 1982-1989)

Best thing about being in Tull?

It has to be dealing with Ian Anderson. From the time I joined the band, we had a gentleman’s agreement that he would ensure I always got publishing royalties for anything I had contributed to Tull songs. He told me this even before I knew what publishing was. And to this day he has kept his word. His influence on me, and his kindness, has probably been more than I deserve. His moral and ethical compass is unquestioned.

Favourite Tull album you played on?

That’ll be The Broadsword And The Beast, which is a good transitional album from where the band were to where we wanted to go.

Tony Iommi (guitar, 1968)

Best thing about being in Tull?

Ian had great discipline, and was very professional in how he went about things. He put me on the right road and when I went back to Brum, I made sure Black Sabbath became a lot more organised in everything we did.

Favourite Tull album?

This Was. It made me think about wanting to join the band.