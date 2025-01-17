It's the return of Prog's Tracks Of The Week! Cool new proggy sounds from Coheed & Cambria, Don Airey, Wardruna and more

So after the festive break we're back with the first Prog'sTracks Of The Week for 2025. Seven brand new and diverse slices of progressively inclined music for you to enjoy.

RENDEZVOUS POINT - STILL WATER

Norwegian prog metal quintet Rendezvous Point have shared a new video that's a reworking of their track Still Water, from last year's well-received Dream Chaser album. The new version has been recorded live in the studio with The Norwegian Radio Orchestra, better known back in Norway as Kringkastingsorkesteret, or KORK for short!

"KORK are super experienced in accompanying bands, so when we had the opportunity to do something together with them we just had to take it," say the band. "We chose to do a new live-in-studio version of Still Water, dedicating more focus to the symphonic parts than on the album version. We are very excited about the result, and hope you enjoy it as much as we do! The song is an epic crescendo which encapsulates the moment between life and death. The moment where everything is silent and hopeless, but also a blank sheet of paper for a new beginning. In the realm of giving up, something or someone can drag you back to life. It's never too late to search for help."

Rendezvous Point - Still Water (live in studio) ft. The Norwegian Radio Orchestra - YouTube Watch On

TIBERIUS - MOSAIC

Young Scottish prog rockers Tiberius show their cheeky side in their video for brand new single Mosaic, throwing down some deliberately slinky but tongue-in-cheek moves for the catchy new single. The quintet formed ten years ago, and have thus far released two EPs, 2015’s self-titled debut EP and 2017’s The Beautiful Ones, in addition to their debut album, A Peaceful Annihilation, which arrived in 2020. Mosaic is taken from the band's upcoming second full-length release Singing For Company, which the band will release on March 21.

“We are so eager to share with you the evolution of our sound, which comes with the same snarky lyrical content and genre-bending motifs fans have come to expect," the band enthuse.

Tiberius - Mosaic (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

COHEED AND CAMBRIA - SOMEONE WHO CAN

To celebrate the announcement of their upcoming US tour with Taking Back Sunday and Foxing, conceptual prog heavyweights Coheed And Cambria have released a video for the anthemic Someone Who Can, which is taken from the band's upcoming studio album, The Father Of Make Believe, which they will release through the Virgin Music Group on March 14.

"When you’re growing up, you’re perpetually trying to understand the world that’s changing around you," explains mainman and conceptualist Claudio Sanchez of the song. Over time, it’s comforting to reach the conclusion that you’ll never truly have things figured out."

Coheed and Cambria - "Someone Who Can" [Official Video] - YouTube Watch On

DON AIREY - TELL ME

Keyboardist Don Airey needs little introduction thanks to his Rainbow past and Deep Purple present, as well as having worked with the likes of Colosseum II, Jethro Tull, Wishbone Ash, Colin Blunstone, Gary Moore, Uli Jon Roth and literally loads more.

Airey will release his latest solo album, Pushed To The Edge on March 28, from which comes strident, in-your-face album opener Tell Me. Airey works with new Deep Purple guitarist Simon McBride on his new album, along with vocalists Carl Sentance (Nazareth) and Mitchell Emms (The Voice UK), drummer Jon Finnigan and bassist Dave Marks.

DON AIREY - Tell Me - YouTube Watch On

WARDRUNA - HEIMTA THURS

Norwegian folk shamen Wardruna release their latest album, Birna, on January 24. At the same time they'll release a live DVD and Blu-ray, Live At The Acropolis, capturing the band's intense and mesmeric live show in full before a stunning Ancient Greek backdrop. The band have just shared Heimta Thurs from the latter and originally from the band's 2009 debut album Runaljod – Gap var ginnunga.

“Where the previous album Kvitravn was a step conceptually from the past to the present, Birna even more so seeks to address the here and now and the way forward,: says mainman einar Selvik of the upcoming studio album.

Wardruna - Heimta Thurs (Live at the Acropolis) - YouTube Watch On

SEVENTH STATION - TROPICAL LIMBO

We're talking proper multi-national with Seventh Station. Formed by Slovenian guitarist Dimitri Alperovich and also featuring Turkish keyboardist Eren Başbuğ, Israeli vocalist Davidavi Dolev, Ukrainian-Israeli bass player Alexy Polyanski and Slovenian drummer Grega Plumbeger, the band's love of reimagining works of classical composers who were known as nonconformists and freethinkers is writ large on Tropical Limbo, taken from their upcoming EP On Shoulders Of Giants which will be released in February through Dutch label Layered Reality Productions. The video was recorded live in Slovenia and the band will be touring the UK in April and May.

“We are very proud of this track, in which lies a perfect opportunity to introduce to you our drummer Grega," the band say. "His ability to seamlessly shift between the marimba and drum set live adds a dynamic energy to our music—it's a performance unlike anything you’ve heard in metal before."

SEVENTH STATION - Tropical Limbo (Live in Brezice) - YouTube Watch On

TERAMAZE - DESIRES, COLOURS N LUST

A new year and Australian prog metal quntet Teramaze show no sign of easing up. Desires, Colours N Lust is another brand new song from a band that have released no less than six studio albums over the past five years as well as various standalone tracks such as this.

"Drawing influence from bands like Motionless in White and Silverchair, Desire Colours N Lust is a testament to Teramaze’s ongoing evolution, blending powerful metal with captivating melodies. The band continues to push the boundaries of their genre, delivering a bold, fresh sound with each release," the band say.

"With this new single, Teramaze reaffirms their commitment to crafting high-calibre music that resonates deeply with both new and long-time fans. Desire Colours N Lust is a striking example of their relentless pursuit of musical innovation."