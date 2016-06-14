In Pictures: The Metal Hammer Golden Gods 2016

Last night the Metal Hammer Golden Gods stormed into the Eventim Hammersmith Apollo to take names and drink beer. Lots of beer. Throughout the night some of the biggest names in our world accepted and presented Golden Gods to their peers who form the lifeforce of Metal Hammer. There were laughs, there were tears, there were thousands of metalheads losing their mind to performances from some of the best bands in the game (we still haven’t recovered from Gojira).
And if you weren’t there, this is what it looked like…
The Awards
Amon Amarth
Halestorm
Gojira
A Salute To Lemmy with Saxon, Phil Campbell and Mikkey Dee
