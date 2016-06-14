Trending

In Pictures: The Metal Hammer Golden Gods 2016

The Metal Hammer Golden Gods came to Hammersmith and this is what it looked like

Saxon and Motorhead onstage together
Saxon and Mot\u00f6rhead celebrate the life of Lemmy at the Golden Gods
(Image: © Derek Bremner)

Last night the Metal Hammer Golden Gods stormed into the Eventim Hammersmith Apollo to take names and drink beer. Lots of beer. Throughout the night some of the biggest names in our world accepted and presented Golden Gods to their peers who form the lifeforce of Metal Hammer. There were laughs, there were tears, there were thousands of metalheads losing their mind to performances from some of the best bands in the game (we still haven’t recovered from Gojira).

And if you weren’t there, this is what it looked like…

The Awards

Photos by Kevin Nixon.

Photos by Derek Bremner.

Amon Amarth

Photos by Kevin Nixon.

Halestorm

Photos by Derek Bremner.

Gojira

Photos by Kevin Nixon.

A Salute To Lemmy with Saxon, Phil Campbell and Mikkey Dee

Photos by Derek Bremner.

