In Pictures: Robb Flynn's 49th birthday bash

On Saturday June 23, the most metal birthday party of the year rumbled into California. Taking place at the Oakland Metro, Machine Head’s mainman Robb Flynn celebrated his 49th birthday with a number of his closest friends and biggest fans. The idea was simple; to play an intimate show with some of the most iconic metal bands of all time while also enjoying a drink or three. And we’ve got to admit, the setlist was pretty special…

Of course it wasn’t just Machine Head kicking out the jams, Robb invited an all-star band onstage to play, including members of Slayer, Death Angel and Rancid. Working their way through a ‘greatest hits’ of rock and metal of the past four decades, perhaps the most bonkers moment came from the band’s rendition of Straight Outta Compton by N.W.A.

As you can tell, Robb was very happy with the results…

But what does the best heavy metal party of the year actually look like? Here’s an exclusive glimpse into the drunken shenanigans of what Robb and his friends get up on a Saturday evening when they’re let loose in a venue with a lot of booze.

All photos by Stephanie Cabral.

Same again next year?

