In Pictures: Howard Jones joins Killswitch Engage on stage for The End Of Heartache

By Metal Hammer  

Killswitch Engage's former vocalist Howard Jones appeared onstage in London to perform The End Of Heartache

Killswitch Engage
(Image: © John McMurtrie)

Well this is a bit bloody good, isn't it? Howard Jones back onstage with Killswitch Engage again for a blistering performance of The End Of Heartache, performing alongside the powerhouse that is Jesse Leach.

Killswitch surprised the crowd with Howard's special guest appearance on Friday and Saturday night at London's O2 arena, playing support to Iron Maiden on their Legacy Of The Beast tour.

Following the show on Friday, Jesse Leach took to Instagram to say he has "nothing but respect" for Howard Jones. "It was rad to share the stage with him tonight and hear him belt out End Of Heartache!"

Nothing but respect for my dude Howard. It was rad to share the stage with him tonight and hear him belt out “End Of Heartache!” What a voice! (Update: I convinced him to come back tomorrow and do it AGAIN!) If you haven’t already you need to check out his killer band @lightthetorchband huge sing along and heavy riffs with those soaring melodies from my man Howard! Really happy to finally become good friends and keep in touch with him after all of these years. 🤘🏼🔥❤️ Photo by @manalivecreative #HowardJones #JesseLeach #Pals #MutualRespect #LightTheTorch #KillswitchEngage #MetalBrotherhood #Hojo #Respect #KseFamily 🏴JeSsE LeAcH 🏴

A photo posted by @jesse_d_leach on Aug 10, 2018 at 2:28pm PDT

Here's what it looked like on Saturday night for those who didn't make it...

Image 1 of 5

Killswitch Engage live

(Image: © John McMurtrie)

Howard Jones with Killswitch Engage in London

Image 2 of 5

Killswitch Engage

(Image: © John McMurtrie)

Howard Jones with Killswitch Engage in London

Image 3 of 5

Killswitch Engage

(Image: © John McMurtrie)

Howard Jones with Killswitch Engage in London

Image 4 of 5

Killswitch Engage

(Image: © John McMurtrie)

Howard Jones with Killswitch Engage in London

Image 5 of 5

Killswitch Engage

(Image: © John McMurtrie)

Howard Jones with Killswitch Engage in London

And here's some dodgy phone footage from the Friday night show...

The album The End Of Heartache from 2004 was the first to feature Howard Jones on vocals, instantly cementing the vocalist as a formidable force in heavy music, able to master soaring cleans and guttural growls within the space of one song.

Howard now fronts Light The Torch whose debut album Revival is out now.

