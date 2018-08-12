In Pictures: Howard Jones joins Killswitch Engage on stage for The End Of Heartache

Well this is a bit bloody good, isn't it? Howard Jones back onstage with Killswitch Engage again for a blistering performance of The End Of Heartache, performing alongside the powerhouse that is Jesse Leach.

Killswitch surprised the crowd with Howard's special guest appearance on Friday and Saturday night at London's O2 arena, playing support to Iron Maiden on their Legacy Of The Beast tour.

Following the show on Friday, Jesse Leach took to Instagram to say he has "nothing but respect" for Howard Jones. "It was rad to share the stage with him tonight and hear him belt out End Of Heartache!"

Here's what it looked like on Saturday night for those who didn't make it...

Image 1 of 5 (Image: © John McMurtrie) Howard Jones with Killswitch Engage in London Image 2 of 5 (Image: © John McMurtrie) Howard Jones with Killswitch Engage in London Image 3 of 5 (Image: © John McMurtrie) Howard Jones with Killswitch Engage in London Image 4 of 5 (Image: © John McMurtrie) Howard Jones with Killswitch Engage in London Image 5 of 5 (Image: © John McMurtrie) Howard Jones with Killswitch Engage in London

And here's some dodgy phone footage from the Friday night show...

The album The End Of Heartache from 2004 was the first to feature Howard Jones on vocals, instantly cementing the vocalist as a formidable force in heavy music, able to master soaring cleans and guttural growls within the space of one song.

Howard now fronts Light The Torch whose debut album Revival is out now.