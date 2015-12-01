How to write metal riffs using Scrabble and dice

We’re fairly certain that London guitarist Pete Cottrell should be swimming in piles of money like Scrooge McDuck at any given moment.

Why? Did he win the lottery? Nope. Was he involved in a diamond heist? Most certainly not.

He’s simply unlocked the secret of writing jaw-dropping tech metal riffs using random numbers, dice and family argument generator Scrabble– but instead of holding his findings to ransom, he’s shared it with the world.

“A little experiment I’ve been testing – I believe this is how all those technical and prog metal bands write all their songs,” writes Pete. “Let’s see how far we can push this random metal idea shall we?”

Watch Pete’s video below, grab a guitar and prepare for guitar nerd adulation on a global level…