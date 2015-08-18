Hot New Band: Stormzone

If you thought old-school metal values end with Maiden and Priest, think again.

Look under the surface and you’ll find countless bands defending the faith. For bands like Northern Ireland’s Stormzone, playing real heavy metal is a true vocation, and more value is placed on the creative process than its rewards. The result is Seven Sins, the band’s fifth album.

“We’d like to encourage newer bands to keep our brand of classic heavy metal alive, and maybe we’ll be rewarded in the future as having been influential to its survival,” says vocalist John ‘Harv’ Harbinson. “Seven Sins shows that we’re still incredibly ambitious. We could have played it safe this time.”

A quasi-concept piece recounting the adventures of the ‘Dealer’ and his medicine show as they cross 18th-century America, Seven Sins deftly bridges the divide between trad metal melody and state-of-the-art heaviness.

“We’re lined up for some phenomenal festivals and there are plans for a tour,” says John. “The theme of the album lends itself well to an entertaining stage production, so anyone who catches us is guaranteed their money’s worth.”

Seven Sins is out now via Metal Nation