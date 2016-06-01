Hello Games receive death threats after No Man's Sky delay

The delay of No Man’s Sky has not been well received by some of the more incendiary members of the gaming community.

Sean Murray, head of the game’s developer Hello Games announced on Twitter that he and the company have been receiving death threats from some folks less than pleased that No Man’s Sky has been delayed.

In addition, the journalist who broke the story on games site Kotaku also received a stream of angry messages, nasty tweets and threats against him and his family.

Murray wrote, laughing off the threats, “I have received loads of death threats this week, but don’t worry, Hello Games now looks like the house from Home Alone #pillowfort”.

He added, “Tell me when its safe to remove the marbles and oil from the stairs. It’s getting really cumbersome, and I need the toilet”.

This has become an increasingly common theme within the games world, where numerous people have been targeted with threats. The developers of Call of Duty received threats for changing the specs of a popular weapons; Gabe Newell, the head of Valve received a death threat for running the hugely popular Steam service; and numerous developers and games journalists around the world have been harassed and threatened for being wilfully female involved in gaming.

No Man’s Sky was due to be released towards the end of next month on the PC and PS4 but has been pushed back until August.