Heavy Metal World Cup: Sepultura vs Underside

The final quarter final in the Heavy Metal World Cup 2018 is Sepultura (representing Brazil) versus Underside (representing Nepal).

In the opening round, Sepultura defeated the Indonesian powerhouse Burgerkill and Underside held off Botswana death metallers Wrust. But who will go on to semi finals to face Immortal?

Here's how the two bands compare.

Sepultura

Members: 4

Albums: 14

Genre: Groove/thrash metal

Biggest Song: Roots Bloody Roots

Most Likely To: Refuse and resist

Underside

Members: 4

Albums: 1

Genre: Metalcore

Biggest Song: Satan In Your Stereo

Most Likely To: Fuck the system

Who do you want to win? The poll below is open for 24 hours. Go go go!