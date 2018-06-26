Heavy Metal World Cup: Babymetal vs Within Temptation

The first quarter-final match in the Heavy Metal World Cup sees the current champions Babymetal (representing Japan) facing off against Within Temptation from Netherlands.

Babymetal go into the match as favourites, but Within Temptation have already defeated USA's Avenged Sevenfold in the opening round, so have a lot of momentum behind them.

Here's how the two teams stack up on paper...

Babymetal

Members: 3 (sort of)

Albums: 2

Genre: Kawaii metal

Biggest Song: Gimme Chocolate

Most Likely To: Worship the Fox God

Within Temptation

Members: 7

Albums: 6

Genre: Symphonic metal

Biggest Song: Mother Earth

Most Likely To: Let us burn

Who do you want to win? The poll below is open for 24 hours. Go go go!