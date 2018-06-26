Trending

Heavy Metal World Cup: Babymetal vs Within Temptation

In the first quarter-final, Japan's Babymetal take on Netherlands' Within Temptation

The first quarter-final match in the Heavy Metal World Cup sees the current champions Babymetal (representing Japan) facing off against Within Temptation from Netherlands. 

Babymetal go into the match as favourites, but Within Temptation have already defeated USA's Avenged Sevenfold in the opening round, so have a lot of momentum behind them.

Here's how the two teams stack up on paper...

Babymetal

Members: 3 (sort of)
Albums: 2
Genre: Kawaii metal
Biggest Song: Gimme Chocolate
Most Likely To: Worship the Fox God

Within Temptation

Members: 7
Albums: 6
Genre: Symphonic metal
Biggest Song: Mother Earth
Most Likely To: Let us burn

Who do you want to win? The poll below is open for 24 hours. Go go go!