Hammer's Tracks Of The Week: 9/2/15 - 15/2/15

It’s been a weird week at Hammer with Friday 13th and Valentine’s Day sneaking up on us like an unlucky blind date. Thankfully though we’ve had some killer tunes to get us through…

Shattered Sun – Hope Within Hatred

**Merlin Alderslade: **“Shout out to the boy Dom Lawson for this reccy – a scintillating piece of Killswitch-inspired metalcore majesty.”

Enslaved – Thurisaz Dreaming

**Alexander Milas: **“Cosmic, progressive wrath from one of the most enduring and visionary bands of our age.”

Lay Siege – Hollow Hands

Dom Lawson: “Crushing post-metal with an emphasis on groove and power rather than cerebral waffling. This is what I’d listen to while playing football with Ronnie Radke’s severed head.”

A Forest Of Stars – Drawing Down The Rain

**Jonathan Selzer: **“Filtering black metal through a kaleidoscopic Victorian lens, A Forest Of Stars’ wholly immersive, emotionally wracked vision has to be seen and heard to be believed. This jaw-droppingly spectacular video is a good place to start.”

Wilson – If You Ever Leave Me, I Will Find You

**Lewis Somerscales: **“Cannot wait to see these guys when they hit the UK!”

Marilyn Manson – The Devil Beneath My Feet

Vanessa Thorpe: “Love this track from the best album Mazza’s put out in bloody years. The God Of Fuck is back on form!”

Lightning Bolt – The Metal East

**Luke Morton: **“The masters of noise have returned with such a cacophonous racket the grey matter inside your skull will turn to a warm, useless jelly. It’s brilliant.”