Hammer's Tracks Of The Week: 6/4/15 - 12/4/15

In a week where half the office buggered off to Iceland for Roadburn festival and the other half were bouncing off the walls with excitement at the thought of seeing System Of A Down, there wasn’t much chance to listen to new music… OR SO YOU THOUGHT!

Radkey – Parade It

Alexander Milas: “A taste of the upcoming album and a Danzig-loving ditty to boot, these guys pack more musical reference-points than their ages added up.”

Tremonti – Another Heart

Lewis Somerscales: “THAT RIFF!”

Hellions – Hellions

**Merlin Alderslade: **“One of the finer cuts from the most bonkers hardcore album you’ll hear this year.”

Beartooth – In Between

Eleanor Goodman: “Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, whoa-oh-oh-OHHHHH! The catchiest Beartooth song, and the video even features the mountain from the chorus…”

System Of A Down – Toxicity

Luke Morton: “HOLYSHITHOLYSHITHOLYSHIT! System’s live shows are frankly the greatest thing on Earth at the moment. Wembley will never be the same.”