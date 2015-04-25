Hammer's Tracks Of The Week: 20/4/15 - 26/4/15

Suddenly the sun has reared his ugly mug this week and our shiny new office has become a bloody sauna – albeit a very metal sauna. And this is what’s soundtracked our overheating

Paradise Lost – No Hope In Sight

Dom Lawson: “They’re one of the most important British metal bands of all time and, remarkably, they’re still evolving and still oozing class. The new album, The Plague Within, is both the strongest and the heaviest thing Paradise Lost have done in a long, long time. This is the opening track and it’s glorious.”

The Ongoing Concept – Saloon

Merlin Alderslade: “They’ve just announced a new album, so if you’re late to the party, now’s the time to acquaint yourself with the most bonks new band going.”

We Are Harlot – Dancing On Nails

Eleanor Goodman: “They’re playing the Golden Gods! Pass the whisky…”

Wilson – Hang With The Devil

Lewis Somerscales: “Catchy as hell, and one of the best bands around, in my opinion.”

Acid King – Silent Pictures

Alexander Milas: “Cosmic grooves from the San Francisco doom-kings.”

Valkyrie – Mountain Stomp

Jon Selzer: “In which Baroness’s Pete Adams gets together with his brother and a bunch of other guys who feel the glory of Pentagram, Thin Lizzy and the age of ‘70s proto-metal in their bones, to make an album full of genuine love and riffs that sound like they’re spun from an autumn sun. This stuff is buried in your DNA and Valkryie make it sing.”

wars – Weathered Eyes

Luke Morton: “Scream-along hardcore from one of the most exciting new bands around. All together now: WE ARE THE BROKEN MACHINES!”