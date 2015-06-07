Hammer's Tracks Of The Week: 1/6/15 - 7/6/15

Even though the Hammer office has been bouncing off the walls with excitement about Download Festival next weekend, we’ve still found time to listen to new music. This is what’s been tickling our earholes this week…

Chelsea Wolfe – Iron Moon

Jonathan Selzer (Reviews/Subterranea Editor): “One of the underground’s most innovative artists, and a singer who stakes out her territory in fertile realms just on the other side of the mirror. This is every kind of heavy you’ve never thought of.”

Cradle Of Filth – Right Wing Of The Garden Triptych

Dom Lawson (Editor-At-Large): “Continuing their run of great form, the new Cradle album is an outright belter that bulges with moments of heavy metal splendour and macabre mischief. This is one of the obvious highlights and the video is suitably deranged. All hail the mighty Filth!”

Ghost – Cirice

Merlin Alderslade (Deputy Editor): “It’s heavy, it’s delicately sinister and it grows on you more and more with each listen. Fingers crossed the album can match the insanity and splendour of Infestissumam.”

Myrkur – Hævnen

Eleanor Goodman (Features Editor): “Wrapped in mystery and majesty, and produced by Ulver’s Kristoffer Rygg, this single from Danish one-woman project Myrkur bodes well for forthcoming album M.”

Stray From The Path – Outbreak

Luke Morton (Online Editor): “Snarling, spit in your face hardcore from a band who are just getting better with every release, and upcoming album Subliminal Criminals will no doubt rip our ears off. Get your fists up!