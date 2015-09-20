Hammer's Tracks Of The Week

In a week that Bring Me The Horizon won their first #2 album in the UK, rock and metal fans had even more need for celebration with the heavy load of new music released in the past seven days. Here’s our picks…

Crossfaith feat. Benji Webbe – Wildfire

Merlin Alderslade (Deputy Editor): “Banger of the year is sewn up, ladies and gentlemen. Everyone else can go home.”

Abhorrent Decimation – Glaciate The Servants

Dom Lawson (Editor-At-Large): “The opening track from one of the most exciting death metal albums in years. If this doesn’t rip your face off, you probably haven’t got a face. Or any friends.”

Slayer – Repentless

Eleanor Goodman (Features Editor): “Never mind Repentless, this onslaught of riffing and ultraviolence is relentless. Hello, Slayer.”

Hexvessel – Gaia

Jonathan Selzer (Reviews/Subterranea Editor): “A perfect choice of cover from a band so keyed into the transformative effect of nature, this version exchanges the gothic pomp of Tiamat’s original for a rolling, doomy pastoralism that’s not less devastating, but also adds a hint of redemption, something flowering amidst the ruins. Just stunning and hint of what’s to come when the new album hits early next year.

Ghost – From The Pinnacle To The Pit

Luke Morton (Online Editor): “Groove-laden and full of the same occult pomp we’ve grown to love from Ghost. New album Meliora might just be their crowning achievement.”