Hammer's Gigs Of The Week: 9/2/15 - 15/2/15

Touring season is kicking back into gear and the big boys are starting to crawl out of the woodwork to pummel our ears and empty our wallets. From BLS to Architects, there’s something for everyone this week!

The North

Black Label Society at Leeds, O2 Academy, Sunday 15th February

Okay, so there might be quite a few blokes from our world who fit the description of burly, bearded man, with riffs for days, but Zakk Wylde will always be one of our favourites. He brings his big beard and bigger riffs to our shores again this week as Black Label Society get heads banging in Leeds.

The Midlands

Jettblack at Nottingham, Rescue Rooms, Thursday 12th February

Retro-tinged hard rock trouble makers Jettblack recently burst back onto our scene with their first new single since 2012 Explode. Taken from forthcoming new album Disguises, the lads are on the road once more to prove why we should all be getting excited for their long awaited return.

**The South **

Craving at Bristol, The Exchange, Monday 9th February

Got a ‘craving’ for some melodic death metal this week? Well you’re in luck! Allow Craving to satisfy your, erm, craving. We’ll stop saying craving now, but only if you get yourself along to this show and check out the self-proclaimed German metal maniacs.

London

Tsjuder at London, The Garage, Saturday 14th February

Despite the fact that they formed all the way back in 1993, Norwegian black metal legends Tsjuder have never played a show in the UK! We finally get to witness them live in all their glorious darkness this week as they make their long awaited UK debut with this show at The Garage.

Scotland

Monster Magnet at Glasgow, The Garage, Saturday 14th February

Monster Magnet frontman Dave Wyndorf may have recently said that he’s keen to move away from the band’s metal tag, but we’ll let him off as we want to catch them live again this week. In support of last year’s Milking The Stars, a ‘60s psychedelic take on 2013’s Last Patrol, get along to this show to see the band’s bold new direction.

Wales

Trepalium at Cardiff, The Moon Club, Saturday 14th February

France’s Trepalium have taken their early death metal influences and combined it with jazz to create something pretty damn unique. Now’s your chance to witness it being done live first hand as ragtime metal crew hit Cardiff’s The Moon Club.

Northern Ireland

St Valentine’s Night Thrashfest at Belfast, The Warzone, Saturday 14th February

Struggling to think of something special to do for Valentine’s Day? Cards, chocolates, flowers, candle lit dinners, let’s face it, they’ve all been done to death. Why not treat your significant other with something truly special this year? We suggest getting yourself down to the St Valentine’s Night Thrashfest for a romantic evening featuring Scimitar, Saint Slaughter, Acid Age and Wardomized.

Ireland

Architects at Dublin, Academy Dublin, Saturday 14th February

After returning last year with the incredible Lost Forever // Lost Together, Architects made any detractors look very silly indeed as they cemented their place as one of the best young UK metal bands we have. That brilliant album was followed by a whole host of chaotic shows, so we’re very glad they’re on the road once again for us to catch them while they’re on the best form they’ve ever been.