Hammer's Gigs Of The Week: 23/2/15 - 1/3/15

This week some of the Hammer staff are in a land down-under, at Soundwave. While they struggle with burning heat and poisonous insects, the rest of us are delighted to back home, recommending this lot.

Scotland Marduk: Glasgow, Audio, Wednesday 25th February With a career that stretches 25 years and songs inspired by themes such as Satanism, death, World War II and the history of the Third Reich, Sweden’s Marduk are one of the most controversial bands of an already controversial genre. Get yourself along to Audio this week to be in shock and awe of the black meets death metal stylings of the self proclaimed ‘most blasphemous band in the world’.

Wales Dead Wolf Club: Wrexham, Central Station, Friday 27th February Describing themselves as geek rage/dark punk, the London four piece prefer not to see themselves lumped in with the grunge revivalists that are currently doing the rounds. While those fuzzy guitar tones from the early 90s are certainly present, this lot aim to take that influence in their own unique that has seen a slow and steady buzz growing around them. See what all the fuss is about in Wrexham this Friday.

The North Ingested: Sheffield, Corporation, Friday 27th February Manchester’s Ingested visit Sheffield for the very first time this week, with this show at Corporation. Their death metal certainly packs a hefty punch and ticks all the brutal boxes. Expect a set featuring material from their new album The Art of Extinction, as well as choice cuts from their back catalogue such as fan favourite Skinned and Fucked.

The Midlands Marmozets: Digbeth, The Library at The Institute, Saturday 28th February One of the band’s most exciting young rock bands wrap up a victory lap tour of the UK this week with this show in Digbeth. After blowing pretty much everyone away with last year’s The Weird and Wonderful Marmozets, their live show has proved to be equally as thrilling. Becca Macintyre has shown she’s one of the world’s most promising rock stars, while the rest of the guys are a ball of fury knocking out banger after banger. If you haven’t caught them live yet, change that swiftly.

The South Earth: Brighton, Komedia, Tuesday 24th February Although Washington’s Earth are cited as being the pioneers of drone metal, their all instrumental racket has an everything including the kitchen sink attitude. Their music also takes in post rock, doom metal, stoner, country, jazz and folk. Quite the impressive resume, and they’ve got an awe-inspiring live show to match it, check it out for yourself at Komedia this week.

London Glamour of the Kill: London, The Underworld, Saturday 28th February Glamour of the Kill have been doing the rounds for a while with their swag filled metalcore, and last year’s After Hours EP was their best release yet. A collection of larger than life stomping anthems in waiting that are ready for sing a longs and fist pumps live. Now is the time to make that a reality as the band hit the Underworld on Saturday.

Northern Ireland Halestorm: Belfast, Limelight , Saturday 28th February Lzzy Hale has long established as one of the most bad ass figures we have in rock today. Killer pipes and an equally fierce attitude to match, she is a captivating figure. It’s something you can take in for yourself as Halestorm play Belfast in support of forthcoming new album Into The Wild Life. Furthermore there’ll be joined by Texan experimentalists Nothing More and the long awaited over seas show from party starters Wilson! Get Stoked!

Ireland The Atrocity Exhibit: Cork, Mr Bradleys, Sunday 1st March Hailing from Northampton and Milton Keynes, The Atrocity Exhibit blend fast and aggressive grindcore with slow, heavy groove-laden sludge and crust. They hit Ireland this week for their ‘Buckfast and Furious’ tour, which is set to be every bit as messy as that name suggests.