Hammer Readers' Album Of 2014 #4: Opeth – Pale Communion

In the Metal Hammer Readers’ Album Of 2014 poll we posted up last week, you lovely gang of metalheads have voted Opeth’s Pale Communion as the fourth best album of the year.

Opeth’s eleventh album was the most cohesive since the gradual shedding of their skin that began with Blackwater Park in 2001 and accelerated a decade later with Heritage. Growls were out, replaced by progressive song structures, masterful musicianship and the exquisite Elysian Woes, River and Cusp Of Eternity. You couldn’t call it metal anymore, but this was a hypnotising hard rock record.

