Grab a drink and get comfy, the Classic Rock Awards are now online

On November 11, 2015, London’s Roundhouse played host to the 11th Classic Rock Roll Of Honour. Previously the event has been attended by members of Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath, Aerosmith, ZZ Top, Deep Purple, Motorhead, Pink Floyd and more.

This year, the event was not filmed for TV, but we sent some cameras down anyway. It was originally available to TeamRock+ subscribers only, but can now be watched by anyone with a web connection and a spare 1 hour 45 minutes. I mean, seriously: what else are you going to watch this Christmas? The Wizard of fucking Oz?

Our film contains all the action from the podium, including speeches from Brian May, Bruce Dickinson, Jimmy Page, Alice Cooper and Joe Satriani, plus Phill Jupitus reciting haikus and clerihews (and various other poem styles) about Noddy Holder, Lemmy doffing his cap to his old boss (Jimi Hendrix), Fozzy frontman (and host for the night) Chris Jericho explaining how Alice Cooper ruined his first date, and much more besides.

And there’s more! Also available below is a special edition of the Classic Rock Radio Show, which includes interviews with the winners as they stepped off stage and all the highlights from the evening conducted by the show’s host, Nicky Horne.

The Classic Rock Awards are heading to Japan next year, to find out more on that then click the link below.

Classic Rock Awards heading to Japan in 2016