Golden Gods 2014: Global Metal

Such is the depth and diversity of the global metal community these days that die-hard metalheads can no longer ignore music from less obvious parts of the world. Established territories like the UK, the US and Western Europe may still contribute the bigger names in our world, but there is an increasing amount of less obvious countries with healthy metal scenes and Metal Hammer has long been eager to lend them our effusive support. As a result, we now have a Global Metal category, in association with Metal Matters, as part of the Metal Hammer Golden Gods, presented by Orange Amplification and in association with World of Tanks – and we are hugely proud to be able to celebrate the extraordinary amount of great music currently emerging from far-flung climes. And just in case these names are new to you, here is a brief summary of this year’s thoroughly deserving nominees.

ORPHANED LAND (Israel)

Formed way back in 1991, Kobi Farhi’s oriental metal stalwarts have been a consistent and enchanting force for good in heavy music for a long time and it’s hard to imagine this category existing at all without their altruistic persistence. In addition, last year’s All Is One album was plainly the band’s finest work to date and a sublime and multi-faceted demonstration of metal’s unifying potential. More info here.

SKYHARBOR (India)

Although forged on the streets of New Delhi and Mumbai, these progressive metal explorers have become a truly international concern, as their current line-up features the astonishing vocal talents of former Tesseract frontman Daniel Tompkins. Already hugely popular with the prog and tech-metal hordes, Skyharbor’s determination has seen them regularly traverse the globe to take their lush sonic textures to the masses. More info here.

GODLESS SYMPTOMS (Indonesia)

Last year, the mighty Burgerkill – Indonesia’s biggest metal band, no less – deservedly waltzed off with our Metal As Fuck award. This year, we are proud to present another of the Indonesian scene’s finest bands (and there are fucking hundreds of them!) – the vicious Godless Symptoms. An invigorating whirlwind of brutal thrashcore delivered with utmost passion and zeal, the Bandung quartet’s sound should thrill fans of Sepultura and Municipal Waste. And that’s everyone, right? More info here.

SKILTRON (Argentina)

Folk metal may appear to be a predominantly European phenomenon, but anyone who saw Skiltron at Bloodstock last summer knows differently. With a sound that owes plenty to the forefathers of this unique subgenre, these Argentinian die-hards also bring some of their own, distinctive vibes to their slabs of triumphant anthemry. Ten years into their career, they are rapidly becoming one of South America’s most revered metal acts. Hail! More info here.

FROM THE VASTLAND (Iran)

If you think black metal bands in Norway can kick up a fearsome social stink, have a quick think about what would happen if you tried to form a black metal band in Iran? Their music is epic and intriguing in the best possible way, but that aside, From The Vastland stand as imperious testament to the Global Metal ethos: what matters is passion, strength, defiance and, above all, the music. Respect is most definitely due. More info here.

Orange Amplification Presents…The Metal Hammer Golden God Awards 2014 In Association With World Of Tanks takes place Monday, June 16 at the London Indigo2. Vote here now to stand a chance of winning tickets!