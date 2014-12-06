Gallery: Smashing Pumpkins, Live in London

Smashing Pumpkins performed at London’s Koko last night to celebrate the release of their new album, Monuments To An Elegy, and brought out an old friend to sing a couple of songs…

Frontman Billy Corgan’s new-look line-up featured Rage Against The Machine drummer Brad Wilk and The Killers bassist Mark Stoermer, along with guitarist Jeff Schroeder. Opening with a double hit of new songs, One And All and Being Beige, the quartet then dipped into a career-spanning set featuring Hummer, Tonight, Tonight, Bullet With Butterfly Wings and a cover of David Bowie’s Fame.

Marilyn Manson, in town for press to promote his forthcoming album,_ The Pale Emperor_, reunited with his old friend Corgan and joined the band during the encores. The five served up a hot cover of Manson’s own new single, __Third Day Of A Seven Day Binge and took lead vocals on heavier version of Ava Adore, a single from Smashing Pumpkins’ 1998 release Adore. Check out the fan-filmed clip and the extensive setlist below.

SMASHING PUMPKINS SETLIST

One And All Being Beige Hummer Tiberius Tonight Tonight Drum + Fife Glass And The Ghost Children Stand Inside Your Love Monuments Drown Disarm Zero Bullet With Butterfly Wings Fame Silverfuck Encore: Third Day Of A Seven Day Binge Ava Adore