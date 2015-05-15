GALLERY: Slash and Myles Kennedy at Rock On The Range 2015

As the afternoon sun slowly starts dipping its head and the sunburnt masses praise Ra that their faces are no longer in agony, Slash and his Conspirators take to the main stage at Rock On The Range.

Receiving a hero’s welcome from the thousands in the Mapfre Stadium, the solo maestro Slash and his partner in crime Myles Kennedy deliver an hour of non-stop hits from their own catalogue and (of course) a selection of Guns N’ Roses anthems. You haven’t seen a crowd erupt until you see Sweet Child O’ Mine blast across Columbus.

But what did it look like? Check out our gallery here!

All photos by Stephanie Cabral