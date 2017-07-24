Gallery: photos from the most lavish AC/DC picturebook ever published

As far as picturebooks go, this one’s pretty impressive: AC/DC Rock Or Bust - The Official Photographic Tour Book is published this October, and is the first book of photography to be officially approved by band and management. It features over 200 pages of photographs taken by Ralph Larmann, who worked with U2 on their From The Ground Up book, which documented the band’s ground-breaking 360° tour.

The book is published by Rufus Stone, who’ve previously produced limited edition books about Led Zeppelin’s legendary five-night stint at Earls Court in 1975, and Deep Purple’s appearance at the California Jam in 1974.

“Creating this type of book with a band with the legacy of AC/DC is the dream project for Rufus,” says the company’s Mark Smith. “We are delighted to be able to produce an official book on behalf of the band and we’ve got a few surprises along the way to help make this a unique and special publishing event.”

The book is available in two editions: The Leather and Metal Edition costs £295, is bound in recycled black leather, and features a pewter embossed logo. It arrives in a red metal die cut slipcase together and a set of 300mm art prints of AC/DC album covers. This version is limited to 500 — each copy is individually numbered — and weighs a back-busting six kilos.

The regular version is a large format softcover book supplied in a black buckram slipcase with foil embossed logo. Printed in colour on 170gsm art paper, it’s priced at £95 plus shipping.

Fans who order either edition before August 18 will have their names included in the book. Pre-orders are available now, with shipping expected to be in mid-October.

