GALLERY: On Tour With Of Mice & Men

Recently the Orange County metalcore crew Of Mice & Men went on tour with the world conquering Linkin Park. Surely an eye-opening and possibly life-changing experience for a band still in their infancy relatively speaking. Drummer Valentino Arteaga lost his shit…

Speaking to Metal Hammer, Valentino says:

“What an amazing experience it’s been on the first leg of The Hunting Party Tour! Going into this tour we knew we would be playing in front of thousands of new faces every night and we were excited to take on the challenge of performing for a predominantly mainstream Linkin Park crowd.

“We couldn’t have been more ready for the opportunity to play new material from our album Restoring Force and show these audiences what Of Mice & Men really has to offer. Seeing mosh pits break out on the floor, fists held high and proud in the seats, die-hard fans who had been waiting outside all day in the cold just for the chance to be squashed against the barricade headbanging their brains out.

“It was a tour we won’t forget and truly passionate fans that we hope to see at Of Mice & Men concerts for years to come!”

Of Mice & Men recently announced a deluxe edition of Restoring Force is to be released this February. And they’re off on tour with The Amity Affliction starting this March, dates below:

Mar 26: Southampton Guildhall Mar 27: Bristol O2 Academy Mar 28: London O2 Academy Brixton Mar 30: Glasgow Barrowlands Mar 31: Newcastle O2 Academy Apr 02: Nottingham Rock City Apr 03: Birmingham O2 Academy Apr 04: Manchester Academy