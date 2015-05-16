GALLERY: Ministry live at Rock On The Range 2015

The man dubbed ‘the father of the industrial revolution’ takes to the stage in the late afternoon here at Rock On The Range in a welcome gap between showers. Of course Ministry bring a storm of a different nature…

With everything turned up to eleven and then some, the Mapfre Stadium becomes a cocoon of grinding, snarling noise from Al Jourgensen and co. Entering the stage in a gas mask, soon the trademark dreads are flying everywhere as Uncle Al barks at the Columbus crowd who proceed to fuck everything up. Bodies are bruised and ears will be ringing for days but what would you expect from the band who are the sonic equivalent of a bomb going off inside a synthesiser?

But what did it look like? Check it out below!

All photos Stephanie Cabral.