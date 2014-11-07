Gallery: Lords Of The Riff 2 in Glasgow

Lords Of The Riff 2 is go and last night it rolled into Glasgow's Classic Grand , so we went along to take some snaps of the action.

With a revolving running order between Planet Of Zeus, Lionize and Kyng, tonight it was Lionize’s turn to headline and they absolutely nailed it with their bluesy rock ‘n’ roll riffage – as Instagrammer k_clarkzz points out:

A photo posted by on

If you’re a fan of the mighty riff (and let’s face it, who isn’t?) you didn’t really have an excuse for missing last night. Three of the hottest properties in the world of groove/stoner metal coming together for a boozed up night of headbanging and air guitaring.

Luckily though the fun has only just begun and the biggest celebration of riffage is storming across the UK from Liverpool to London. AND IT WILL ONLY COST YOU A TENNER! Usually nothing fun only costs ten pounds – but we’re here to change all that!

Get along to one of these dates – tickets here.

But what will it look like, we hear you cry. Check out the Glasgow gallery below:

Image 1 of 12 Image 2 of 12 Image 3 of 12 Image 4 of 12 Image 5 of 12 Image 6 of 12 Image 7 of 12 Image 8 of 12 Image 9 of 12 Image 10 of 12 Image 11 of 12 Image 12 of 12

All pics: Lenny Warren. Get your tickets for Lords Of The Riff now.