Gallery: Foo Fighters in Brighton

Last night, Foo Fighters played the first of three warm-up shows before their headline appearance at the Invictus Games closing concert this Sunday. TeamRock has the exclusive pics.

The show — where the band performed under the name ‘The Holy Shits’ — was at the Brighton Concorde II. Dave Grohl & Co. are also playing this evening at The House Of Vans in London, and on Friday night at Islington Assembly Hall.

The setlist featured a guest appearance from Jay from tribute band UK Foo Fighters on White Limo, and a cover of Tom Petty’s Breakdown.

Image 1 of 16 Image 2 of 16 Image 3 of 16 Image 4 of 16 Image 5 of 16 Image 6 of 16 Image 7 of 16 Image 8 of 16 Image 9 of 16 Image 10 of 16 Image 11 of 16 Image 12 of 16 Image 13 of 16 Image 14 of 16 Image 15 of 16 Image 16 of 16

_All photos Ross Halfin. _

Full setlist: Enough Space I’ll Stick Around See You New Way Home Up in Arms Big Me Generator Rope The Pretender Learn to Fly White Limo Arlandria Cold Day in the Sun Dear Rosemary Breakdown My Hero Hey, Johnny Park! Everlong

**Encore: **All My Life