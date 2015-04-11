Gallery: AC/DC at Coachella

Last night AC/DC played their first full show in six years, and their first since Stevie Young and Chris Slade filled the gaps left by Malcolm Young’s retirement and Phil Rudd’s continued absence.

Headlining the opening night of this year’s Coachella Festival in California, the band’s set included live premieres for two songs — Play Ball and Baptism By Fire — plus the return of two old favourites: Have A Drink On Me was played for the first time since 1985’s Fly On The Wall tour, while Sin City appeared for the first time since the Stiff Upper Lip tour in 2001.

Full set-list: Hell Ain’t a Bad Place to Be Shot Down in Flames Back in Black Rock or Bust Shoot to Thrill Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap Thunderstruck Play Ball The Jack Hells Bells Baptism by Fire You Shook Me All Night Long Have a Drink on Me Sin City T.N.T. Rock ‘n’ Roll Train Whole Lotta Rosie Let There Be Rock

Encore: Highway to Hell For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)