Far Harbor DLC for Fallout 4 is here

The Far Harbor downloadable expansion for Fallout 4 is here and it is a bit of a whopper.

The storyline of Far Harbor follows the Valentine Detective agency as they head off to investigate the disappearance of a young woman and a hidden colony of synths on a brand new island location.

Bethesda boasts that Far Harbor features the largest new landmass that they have ever created for a downloadable expansion and it’s packed with new faction quests, settlements, killer mutant creatures and dungeons. It also introduces new higher-level weapons and armour for Commonwealth wanderers to get their hands on.

Far Harbor is available now for Fallout 4 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. It will set you back £19.99/$24.99 on its own or £39.99/$49.99 as part of the game’s DLC Season Pass.