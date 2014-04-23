EXCLUSIVE: Check out the new video from symphonic metallers Xandria

Xandria's new album Sacrificium is set for a May 5 release on Napalm Records. Check out this preview of lead single Nightfall...

Now fronted by vocalist Dianne Van Giersbergen, the band say Sacrificium, the follow-up to 2012’s Neverworld’s End, “will continue the musical journey and direction of the last CD – but it will bring in even more of everything people liked about the last one.”

Xandria play live in the UK next month at:

**May 9 London Underworld **

May 10 Bilston Dames of Darkness Festival