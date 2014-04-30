Trending

Exclusive audio: Metal Queen Doro Celebrates 30 Year Anniversary

By Classic Rock  

'Raise Your Fist' gets the reissue treatment, alongside new CD of bonus tracks

null

Doro Pesch, who first came to prominence fronting Warlock on their 1984 debut Burning the Witches, marks three decades in the Business of Rock by re-releasing 2012's Raise Your Fist.

The reissue is accompanied by a new CD, Powerful Passionate Favorites, which includes cover versions of tracks by Metallica, Dio and Led Zeppelin, and a duet with Lemmy. The track listing for the new disc follows, while the full album (including Raise Your Fist) is streamed below.

It Still Hurts: duet wiuth Lemmy (new mix)

Léve Ton Poing Vers Le Ciel: French version of the single Raise Your Fist In The Air

Babe I´m Gonna Leave You: Led Zeppelin Cover

Nutbush City Limits Ike & Tina Turner cover

Only You: new version of 1990 track written for Doro by Gene Simmons

Egypt (The Chains Are On): cover of Dio song

Nothing Else Matters: Metallica cover

Warfare: from the movie Anuk II, in which Doro appears as the warrior Meha

NYC Blues: new track[](https://api.soundcloud.com/playlists/30799288?secret_token=s-3E4Xm)

Doro will be appearing at the O2 Islington Academy on May 19th. Tickets are available now. Powerful Passionate Favourites is out next week.

See more Classic Rock features