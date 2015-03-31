Everything you wanted to know about Von Hertzen Brothers' new album..

Finnish rock siblings the Von Hertzen Brothers have released their sixth studio album, ‘New Day Rising’.

To mark the occasion, vocalist/guitarist Mikko Von Hertzen has filmed an in-depth track-by-track guide to the 10-track effort, which is available through Spinefarm.

Says Mikko of their song Trouble: “I’d say it’s the heaviest track we’ve ever done, by far. The story behind the song is that I’d had this idea about writing about my own ego and how much I hate it. I’ve been working hard to get rid of my selfishness and ego for years, but for some odd reason it lurks in the background. It just waits for an opportunity to take over. The heavy riff and the idea matched, and the end result is Trouble.”

To get the scoop on the whole album, watch the video below…

The band will also play three UK dates later this month. Catch them at the following venues:

April 23 London, The Dome April 24 Nottingham, The Rescue Rooms April 25 Wolverhampton, Slade Rooms