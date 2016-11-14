Esquire Release Third Album No Spare Planet

Esquire, the band featuring Nikki Squire, the first wife of late Yes bassist Chris Squire, have released their latest album, Esquire III - No Spare Planet.

The band formed in 1982, displaying a distinctly symphonic progressive rock approach on 1987’s Esquire (which featured Chris Squire and Alan White, as well as Trevor Horn) and Coming Home, released a decade later. The band’s latest album was written by Squire and longtime music partner Nigel McLaren, who sadly passed away last year.

“Nigel and I started work on these songs a few years ago,” explains Squire. “Our intention was to create an album that although still ‘progressive’, would bring a modern and fresh outlook and move forward to build a meaningful album… a solid basis that was to become Esquire III – No Spare Planet. Nigel my co- writer suddenly passed away in 2015, just as we were getting ready to mix and master our music. Many things that happened after this led me to complete the album alone, which has now become a Tribute to Nigel McLaren.”

Esquire III - No Spare Planet is available now. You can hear opening track Ministry Of Life below…