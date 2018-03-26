Enter the captivating world of France's avant-doom mongers WuW

The product of two classically trained percussionists and brothers, Guillaume and Benjamin Colin, a shared history in jazz ensembles, classical contemporary orchestras and world-music troupes, and a belief that the destruction of everything you hold dear is worth waiting for, WuW’s, debut album, Rien Ne Nous Sera Épargné (‘Nothing Will Be Spared’) is possibly the most sensual apocalyptic record you’ll hear all year.

Charting its own voyage between doom, post-metal and space rock, Rien… is suffused in a sumptuous state of dread, its six tracks reaching out across vast sonic panoramas as minimalist, ponderous grooves become breeding grounds for iridescent riffs, analogue, interstellar effects and a general sense that you’re being carried on a glorious wave towards some final heat death you’ll be too hypnotised to resist.

Rien Ne Nous Sera Épargné is released on March 30 via Prosthetic Records, but you can hear the album in its full, mesmerising glory right now, as we have an exclusive stream. So prepare to not only meet your doom but be utterly seduced by it, and give yourself over to the slow-release wonders of WuW below!

