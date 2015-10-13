Don’t like heights? Then you're going to hate Shining’s new video

If you thought the idea of adding avant grade jazz into a mix of blackened metal was pushing it, then Shining’s new video may well tip you over the edge.

For those who suffer from leg-buckling vertigo, look away now.

The Norwegian ‘blackjazz’ quintet filmed a stunning video for Last Day on Trolltunga – ‘the Troll’s tongue’ – a piece of rock jutting out of a mountain 700 metres above the Ringedalsvatnet lake.

We’re guessing their bassist drew the short straw and had to go out onto the furthest reaches of the rock. Still, kudos for not shitting himself unconscious.

International Blackjazz Society will be released on October 23 through Spinefarm Records.