Dinosaur Pile-Up stream new album Eleven Eleven

Leeds three-piece will release their new album on Friday – but you can stream it now exclusively on TeamRock.com.

Eleven Eleven – which features the previously released tracks 11:11 and Grim Valentine – was produced by Tom Dalgety (Royal Blood).

According to frontman Matt Bigland, their third studio release marks the first time the band have been able to capture the essence of their energetic live shows.

“What’s really exciting for us is that we’ve been able to capture the energy and flow that we have live,” says Bigland. “Because it’s the first time we’ve recorded an album together in a room, like when we’re playing live or rehearsing, we were able to shape the songs and put them down in the way we want to play them live. Whenever we wanted something to be heavier, or more intense, we just changed it there and then. It was awesome. So we feel really good about it. It sounds like us, right now.”

Listen to the 12-track album in full below.

Eleven Eleven is released on October 16 through SO Recordings and can be pre-ordered here.

The band tour the UK in November. Catch them at the following venues:

02 – Birmingham Rainbow

03 – Newcastle Think Tank

04 – Glasgow King Tuts

06 – Manchester Ruby Lounge

07 – Leeds Key Club

08 – Nottingham Bodega

09 – Norwich Waterfront Studio

11 – London Tufnell Park Dome

12 – Bristol Exchange

13 – Brighton Bleach

Update: You can now listen to the album on Spotify