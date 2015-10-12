Dinosaur Pile-Up stream new album Eleven Eleven

Leeds three-piece will release their new album on Friday – but you can stream it now exclusively on TeamRock.com.
Eleven Eleven – which features the previously released tracks 11:11 and Grim Valentine – was produced by Tom Dalgety (Royal Blood).
According to frontman Matt Bigland, their third studio release marks the first time the band have been able to capture the essence of their energetic live shows.
“What’s really exciting for us is that we’ve been able to capture the energy and flow that we have live,” says Bigland. “Because it’s the first time we’ve recorded an album together in a room, like when we’re playing live or rehearsing, we were able to shape the songs and put them down in the way we want to play them live. Whenever we wanted something to be heavier, or more intense, we just changed it there and then. It was awesome. So we feel really good about it. It sounds like us, right now.”
Listen to the 12-track album in full below.
Eleven Eleven is released on October 16 through SO Recordings and can be pre-ordered here.
The band tour the UK in November. Catch them at the following venues:
02 – Birmingham Rainbow
03 – Newcastle Think Tank
04 – Glasgow King Tuts
06 – Manchester Ruby Lounge
07 – Leeds Key Club
08 – Nottingham Bodega
09 – Norwich Waterfront Studio
11 – London Tufnell Park Dome
12 – Bristol Exchange
13 – Brighton Bleach