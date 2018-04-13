Devin Townsend's discography explained using It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia clips

If you don't watch It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia then WHAT ARE YOU DOING WITH YOUR LIFE?! It's one of the greatest sitcoms of the past decade (admittedly, once you get past the first series) and shows just how awful people can be. Seriously, the gang are bad at being humans.

But from interpretive dancing to climbing out of sofas to the game of games Chardee MacDennis, there is so many standout moments from the past 12 seasons... some of which lend themselves to illustrating one of the most forward-thinking artists in heavy music.

YouTuber The Other Benis has created this video of It's Always Sunny clips to represent each of Devin Townsend's albums – starting way back with Strapping Young Lad and all the way to 2016's Transcendence. And we have to admit, it's pretty damn accurate.