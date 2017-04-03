Despite Black Sabbath retiring, the Home Of Metal project is rolling on

Over five years since its inception, the Home Of Metal project is still proudly flying the flag for recognition of the Midlands’ place in music history – namely that of the birthplace of metal, and home to some of our most important and iconic bands. The initiative had its biggest weekend to date in February as they took over Birmingham to celebrate the career of metal’s founding fathers, Black Sabbath, who were in town for their final ever show together, back in the place where it all began.

“It was just incredible!” remarks founder Lisa Meyer. “The crowds were amazing for every show but the atmosphere in Birmingham on the last night was unbelievable. There was a tangible feeling of celebration coming from the fans and we felt we were witnessing a really special moment in musical history. On the last day alone we met and photographed over 400 fans at the Genting Arena and over 200 fans at Birmingham New Street station, where another group of volunteers were meeting and talking to fans travelling to the venue. We collated over 2,000 portraits in all.”

As Lisa reveals, Black Sabbath bowing out will by no means spell the end of the project – in fact, Home Of Metal plans to continue growing.

“Home Of Metal has evolved from being focused on the heritage of heavy metal music in and around Birmingham and the Black Country into a wider-ranging exploration of the impact and global legacy of Black Sabbath, and a celebration of the diversity of heavy metal fans,” she explains. “Our second phase is focused on the creation of a photographic archive of Black Sabbath fans, and a second exhibition focusing on the band and their memorabilia, as well as fan stories and interviews. We aim to tour the exhibition internationally and for it to end up back in Birmingham – the home of heavy metal – as a permanent collection.”

People wanting to join the cause and help Sabbath’s legacy continue to inspire and educate can do more than just cranking up Vol. 4. Get involved and you could even become a part of the masters’ history yourself!

“We need lots of fans who are up for being interviewed to share their stories, memories and Black Sabbath memorabilia,” Lisa emphasises. “We are in the process of contacting the fans we met at the live shows, but we need more. Anyone who wants to get involved can contact us and upload photos of their memorabilia to our archive – www.homeofmetal.com/the-archive. It takes minutes and is really easy to do. Please like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram to keep up with what we are doing, too!” You heard the lady!

HEAD TO WWW.HOMEOFMETAL.COM FOR MORE INFO

