Denver's psychedelic doom crew Green Druid reveal a reality-warping new video

Green Druid’s native Denver, Colorado might be the first city in the US to legalise marijuana, which may resonate - or resinate - with the heady, baleful doom of their debut album, Ashen Blood, but there are reasons to assume that the band’s reality-warping vision isn’t down to herbal aids alone.

Case in point is their love of kaleidoscopic, tripped-out videos that would have Timothy Leary walking into walls, and we have a retina-attacking example in the luridly lysergic form of a video for the 10-minute descent into paranoia and various visionary states that is the track Ritual Sacrifice.

If you suffer from motion sickness, sensitivity to stroboscopic effects or terrifying, drug-induced flashbacks, turn away now, but for all those with a taste for the spectacular, the stultifying and full-on, psychedelic overloads, throw yourself beyond the beyond of time, space and reason, and wig out to Ritual Sacrifice below!

Ashen Blood is out now via Earache Records. Order it here and check out Green Druid’s Facebook page here!