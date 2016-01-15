Critics' Choice 2015 - Between The Buried And Me

Every day we’ll be bringing you some music from the 2015 Critics’ Choice…

From the artful album sleeve, echoing those great Hipgnosis album covers of yore, to the vibrant and colourful music contained therein, it was clear US prog metallers Between The Buried And Me were taking a step up with the conceptual Coma Ecliptic. “A prog metal meteorite crashing into this feeble planet,” gushed Chris Cope in his review in issue 57. “On this album we’ve definitely gone for a more Division Bell-era Floyd thing bassist Dan Briggs told us in the same issue.

So to celebrate Coma Ecliptic at No. 6 in the Prog 2015 Critics’ Choice, enjoy The Coma Machine…