Cream of the Crop: 10 Classic Jack Bruce Tracks

Singer, bassist and songwriter Jack Bruce passed away on October 25, aged 71. Here's some of the timeless music that he left behind...
Cream - Sunshine Of Your Love
A rock classic and one of Cream’s most iconic songs, its lynchpin is a killer riff that’s up there with rock’s greatest.
Jack Bruce - Theme For An Imaginary Western
Wonderfully melodic, this is one of the best songs – if not the best – of the many that Bruce co-wrote with lyricist Pete Brown.
Cream - White Room
Built on a simple descending chord sequence and bass line, like many of Bruce’s best songs it’s strong on melody, rhythmic and powerful.
West, Bruce & Laing - The Doctor
Thumping, heads-down rocker from Bruce’s post-Cream power trio along with the former Mountain pair, guitarist Leslie West and drummer Corky Laing.
BBM - Waiting In The Wings
A sort of low-fat Cream (Bruce, Ginger Baker and Gary Moore) playing Son Of White Room, which is effective despite being derivative.
Jack Bruce & Robin Trower - Come To Me
Smouldering mid-tempo blues on which Bruce lays down a groove and Trower channels his inner Hendrix.
Jack Bruce & Friends - Bird Alone
One of Bruce’s own favourite. Check out he and his Friends – including drummer Billy Cobham and guitarist Dave Clemson – getting stuck into the sprawling 12-minute version live at Rockpalast in 1980.
Jack Bruce - Tickets To Waterfalls
Beautifully constructed, elegant tune anchored by some typically lithe bass lines from Bruce. From his first solo album, Songs For A Tailor.
Jack Bruce - You Burned The Tables On Me
Energetic and athletic track from Bruce’s solo album Harmony Row, recorded with guitarist Chris Spedding and drummer John Marshall. (Starts at 4’21”)
Frank Zappa - Apostrophe!
Bruce takes centre stage for the first half of the track, which is a vehicle for a fuzzed, fluid, fiery bass solo. (Starts at 16’ 42’’)