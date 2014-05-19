Countdown to Camden Rocks: Turbogeist

Turbogeist are one of the buzz bands playing the TeamRock-sponsored Camden Rocks festival on May 31. Frontman Jimmy Jagger tells us why his band can't wait...

Q. Your excellent new single ‘Comatose’ has us very excited about the forthcoming Turbogeist album: what can we expect from it, and when can we expect to hear it?

“It’s coming out in September. It’s pretty raw and veracious so captures our live sound pretty well. It’s got some fast ones, some medium ones but no slow ones… we’re Turbogeist so we don’t really do slow! We’re really happy with it and looking forward to sharing it with the world, it’s been a long time coming.”

Q. Camden Rocks is primarily a showcase of upcoming UK guitar acts: what do you make of the state of the musical nation in 2014?

“It’s always hard to say. There are so many awesome guitar bands that don’t get enough attention, but I think there has been more and more love for heavy music over the last few years.”

Q. What’s the Turbogeist game-plan for the year ahead?

“Well, we’ve been on tour all January and February, playing with Radkey and our friends Lyger, which was awesome. It was sick but I’m fucking happy to be home. We’re currently writing new material which is exciting for me as the old stuff is getting old, haha!”

Q. What’s the most memorable gig you’ve ever played in Camden?

“That’s a tough one: there are a few…many memorable for the wrong reasons! But I think perhaps it was our support slot in Koko. I’d been going there for indie discos since I was like 14 so playing was a big deal for me. Oh and there was that one in the Proud Gallery when some guy was so taken by the music that he stripped butt naked and puked on Luis’ rig!”

Q. What other acts are you hoping to check out at Camden Rocks?

“Orange Goblin and Turbowolf.”

Q. Describe your current mind-set in just five words.

“What the story morning glory.”

Q. Any final message for the 8000 people attending Camden Rocks?

“See you in the pit.”