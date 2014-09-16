Monkey Business: Introducing Marmozets

If you’ve ever craved music with the bug-eyed insanity of math-metal but with tunes that you can actually whistle, Marmozets are about to become your favourite new band.

Currently surfing on a wave of acclaim that can hardly fail to thrust them rapidly skyward, this young quintet’s wickedly angular and rowdy sound has already earned them a deal with Roadrunner Records and plaudits from all corners of the rock media. But, according to singer Becca MacIntyre, whose powerhouse melodies and scabrous screams provide her band with a compelling focal point, Marmozets have plenty of substance to back up the buzz.

“We write whatever the fuck we want,” she grins. “But we want to do this for a long time so we take it seriously. We all contribute and we just let the music come to us. It’s been a slow rollercoaster ride to this point. If we’d shot up quickly from nowhere, we wouldn’t be the band we are today. We’ve seen it all and nothing can shock us now.”

Although it’s undeniable that Marmozets’ sound has become more accessible since Becca and her brothers Josh (drums) and Sam (guitar) first joined forces with siblings Will and Jack Bottomley (bass and drums respectively) at school eight years ago, songs like Is It Horrible and Vibe Tech retain roots in the nastier end of the sonic spectrum, and Becca is adamant that success won’t tear them away from making a horrible noise.

“We love our music and this album, obviously, but we’ve talked about releasing an EP that’s stupidly crazy and heavy as fuck and I’m just gonna scream all over it like I’m dying! Ha ha!

“We are creative people,” she adds. “We’re not fucking puppets getting told what to do. If there’s something I don’t like, I’ll say. From day one, I made it very clear that you can’t fuck with us because we’ll fuck you up!”

With the potential to unite the tribes, from radio-friendly rock fans to students of sonic terrorism, Marmozets won’t be easily pigeonholed or bullied into pandering to the mainstream. Even so, they clearly have what it takes to become huge over the next 12 months. Unlike many bands that emerge fully formed from the bowels of the hype machine, these riotous upstarts have the work ethic, the determination and the sense of purpose that ensures that they do everything their own way.

And they sound unstoppable.

“We’re on the road 24⁄ 7 and it’s all pretty surreal!” laughs Becca. “We’re all totally committed to doing this and making it our career. We’re living the dream and it’s fucking awesome.”

The Weird And Wonderful Marmozets is our now via Roadrunner