Classic Rock's most popular news stories of 2015

We published thousands of News stories in 2015, bringing readers tales of the expected and the unexpected, from final shows to new singles, from bands splintering to supergroups forming, from festival announcements to cancelled tours. Sone of the news was sad, some of it was happy, and some of it was just plain bizarre. These were the ten most widely-read stories of 2015.

10. Slayer frontman Tom Araya publicly withdraws his support for a group of his band’s fans operating via a Facebook page, branding them rude, disrespectful cyberbullies (February 2).

9. Free bassist Andy Fraser dies at the age of 62 (March 17).

8. Kirk Hammett believes Metallica can keep performing into their 70s. The guitarist says that if the Rolling Stones can do it, there’s no reason the thrash icons can’t follow suit (November 9).

7. Ritchie Blackmore’s touring lineup for his upcoming shows is revealed (November 6).

6. Sammy Hagar launches a staunch defence of former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony – signing off with the message “Fuck you, Eddie” (June 20)

5. Motorhead icon Lemmy Kilmister stops the band’s show in Texas and admits: “I can’t do it” (September 2).

4. Alex Lifeson reveals that Rush drummer Neil Peart has chronic tendonitis – and it’s a contributing factor in their decision to end large-scale touring (April 29).

3. Rush say their 40th anniversary tour is likely to be the last of its kind (January 23).

2. Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo says playing rarely performed tracks live is a challenge but makes them a better band. “What I’m proud of with being in Metallica all these years is being able to play the Black album in its entirety,” he says (January 22).

1. Alice Cooper offers to end Motley Crue’s final show by killing all four of the band (January 30).

