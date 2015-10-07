Classic Rock 216: On Sale Now

Once a notorious drinking club of LA rock stars, now the Vampires are a new band featuring Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp and Joe Perry (with many more A-list guests). We headed to Hollywood to find out more, and to learn about the tales that inspired them.

Eagles

The story of how the soft rockers became the biggest (and sometime most hated) band in the world. Plus: brand new Don Henley interview.

Nik Turner

Space rock pioneer and free jazz experimentalist, the Hawkwind saxophonist/flautist/singer looks back on a colourful career.

Chris Cornell

The man, the grunge superstar, the acoustic balladeer – the real story of the Soundgarden hero-turned-soloist.

Dokken

They should have been the new Def Leppard. They ended up like Raging Bull. This is the story of the hair-metal band that tore itself apart.

ELO

As Jeff Lynne’s Electric Light Orchestra prepare to release their first new music in 10 years, we look back on their pissing-in-a-bucket lows and megastar highs.

Shinedown

Harder, stronger and drug-free (today, anyway) – meet Florida’s champions of hard ‘bro rock’.

Tom Robinson

The brief, brilliant tenure of Robinson’s politically-charged punk rock band, and how it all ended in acrimony.

Garbage

As their 20th anniversary approaches, vocalist Shirley Manson looks back on a life of smash hits, Bond themes and exhaustion.

What’s on your free CD

Walk On The Wild Side

‘WILD thing! You make my heart sing…’ This month we glam and glitz up with some of the finest renegades in rock, including Clutch, Joe Bonamassa, Killing Joke, Monster Magnet, the Winery Dogs, Screaming Eagles and more…

The Dirt

Could this be the last album from Def Leppard? Joe Elliott reveals all; Black Sabbath announce their farewell tour… Introducing Radkey and Northcote… welcome back classic rock Swedes Graveyard, prog metallers Queensrÿche and County Durham punks Penetration… bid a final farewell to former Damned bassist Byrn Merrick, Bolt Thrower drummer Martin ‘Kiddie’ Kearns…

Raw Power

The Victory V100 amp. A first-class boutique amp head with tones to die for – and Guthrie Govan’s seal of approval.

The Stories Behind The Songs: Genesis - Turn It On Again

Keyboard player Tony Banks tells the tale behind this hit from one of his favourite Genesis albums (Duke), and why it’s a nightmare to clap or dance along to.

Q&A: Steve Harley

The Cockney Rebel frontman on revisiting his Best Years, ageing fans and rifts with the NME.

Reviews

New albums from Killing Joke, Michael Monroe, Saxon, Don Henley, Trivium, Deep Purple, Threshold, Hawklords, Coheed And Cambria, The Alarm… Reissues from Jimi Hendrix, Status Quo, Small Faces, Peter Gabriel, Bad Company, King Crimson, Wishbone Ash, XTC… DVDs, films and books on Dave Grohl, Killing Joke, Jeff Lynne’s ELO, punk rock, Jimi Hendrix… Live reviews of Metallica, Faces, Foo Fighters, Babymetal, Manic Street Preachers, Public Image Ltd…

Buyer’s Guide: Vertigo Records

The superb supporting cast of the label that housed Black Sabbath and Status Quo, among others.

Letters

Got something to say? Let us hear it – shout it out loud!

Live Previews

Must-see gigs from Opeth, Michael Monroe, Gong, Jared James Nichols and Donovan. Plus full gig listings – who’s playing where and when.

Heavy Load: Marky Ramone

In the wake of his new book, the last Ramone (not actually a Ramone in the blood-relative sense) opens up about T-shirt royalties, cars and cleaning toilets.

