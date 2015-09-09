Classic Rock 215: On Sale Now

This month, pick your favourite cover of Classic Rock…

This issue we celebrate the release of Iron Maiden’s monumental new album Book Of Souls with a once-in-a-lifetime event for fans of the legendary metal band: 17 different covers, each one featuring the sleeve of a different classic Maiden album, from their self-titled debut right up to Book Of Souls.

Inside the band reveal all about Bruce’s cancer battle, their 40th anniversary and what exactly the future holds for them.

Features:

**Rush

**They think it’s all over… It is now. Or is it? An exclusive behind-the-scenes report from what may be their swansong show.

Fanny

David Bowie loved them, The Runaways stole their thunder. The pioneering all-girl band finally get the credit they deserve.

John Lydon

The erstwhile Johnny Rotten opens up about the Sex Pistols, PiL, fatherhood and his unlikely love of Led Zeppelin.

Stereophonics

They love AC/DC and wanted to headline Donington. Kelly Jones reveals why he doesn’t care about the press, but wants rock fans to like his band.

King King

Boogie knights: the hotly tipped Caledonian bruisers who swapped brawling for the blues.

Psych Special!

**The History Of Psych

**Kicking off our 12-page special with a look at where it all began. Warning: may contain drugs.

The Bevis Frond

Meet Nick Saloman – musician, record shop owner, fanzine publisher and psych’s latter-day standard bearer.

Psych 2015

The ‘in’ sound from way out: eight modern psych bands who will take your mind to different dimensions.

What’s on your free CD?

ROCK REVIVAL: Turn back the clock and party like it’s 1969, or ’75, or ’87. From psychedelic Swedes to blues-rock Americans, ‘old-school’ just got a fantastic facelift. Featuring Wilson, The Yawpers, Nine Miles South, Graveyard, Kadaver, Deepshade and more…

Regulars

The Dirt

Inside the Babymetal phenomenon; Slash and Axl kiss and make up; voting opens for the Classic Rock Roll Of Honour; introducing Luna Sol and RavenEye; welcome back blues hotshot Gary Clarke Jr, ex-Strangler Hugh Cornwell and original doomstoors Pentagram; bid a final farewell to Dylan producer Bob Johnson and Krautrock pioneer Deiter Moebius…

Raw Power

The Eclipse desktop speaker. Looks great; even better for drowning out your work colleagues.

The Stories Behind The Songs - Fleetwood Mac

Rhiannon – how the band’s new girl Stevie Nicks wrote a song about a Welsh witch and revitalised a flagging band. Now that’s magic.

Q&A - Cherie Currie

The former Runaway-turned-solo survivor looks back on drug abuse, kidnapping and that rape allegation.

Reviews

New albums from David Gilmour, Clutch, Keith Richards, Public Image Ltd, Gary Clark Jr, Slayer, Shinedown, Eagles Of Death Metal… Reissues from Metallica, Nirvana, The Jam, Queen, Steve Hackett, Steven Wilson, Enuff Z’Nuff, Ten Years After, Gregg Allman Band… DVDs, films and books on Roger Waters, Killing Joke, Steve Hackett, Ronnie Wood… Live reviews of The Answer, Heart, Halestorm, The Tubes…

Buyer’s Guide - Foreigner

They want to know what love is. They want you to show them. Preferably while their consummate back catalogue plays in the background.

Letters

Got something to say? Let us hear it – shout it out loud!

Live Previews

Must-see gigs from The Wildhearts, Steven Wilson, Richard Thompson, Walter Lure and Kip Winger. Plus full gig listings – who’s playing where and when.

Heavy Load - Jesse ‘The Devil’ Hughes

He’s an Eagle Of Death Metal along with Josh Homme, a card-carrying Republican and an ordained minister. But the key question remains: how much of a ladies’ man is he really?

