Check out the Prog writers' top albums of 2015

Every day we’ll be bringing you some music from the 2015 Critics’ Choice…

Sitting at No. 2 in the 2015 Prog writers’ Critics’ Choice are the band who took prog to the Brixton Academy as well as the top of the charts., Public Service Broadcasting, with their concept album The Race For Space. “A superb second mission,” gushed Alex Lynham when he reviewed the album in Prog 54. “I can see how our album might appeal for prog fans, because of the conceptual angle and the fascination with space,” they told Prog earlier this year.

So to celebrate being at no. 2 in the 2015 Critics’ Choice, here’s the space themed The Other Side…