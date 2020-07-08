Trending

Check out footage of Zack de la Rocha playing guitar with his very first band

Future Rage Against The Machine singer Zack de la Rocha tears it up on guitar at 1990 gig by his pre-fame band Hard Stance

Think of Rage Against The Machine’s Zack de la Rocha and you see an angry man jumping up and down on the spot with dreads flailing, machine-gunning verbal bullets in the direction of The Man.

But newly discovered footage has emerged of a short-haired Zack playing guitar with his very first band, Californian straight-edge crew Hard Stance at a gig in Hollywood in March 1990.

While the 32-minute video suggests that future bandmate Tom Morello has nothing to worry about, Zack clearly knows his way around a fretboard. Just think how different things could have been if he hadn’t swapped the guitar for a mic.

Check out the video below.

