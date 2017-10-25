Bulls On Parade but it's Owen Wilson saying 'wow'

The internet is a weird place. It’s full of cats, CKY memes and YouTube remixes. Seriously, there are so many mashups and most of them are awful. Some are surprisingly really good like Snoop Dogg x Bring Me The Horizon or Michael Jackson x Iron Maiden, and some are just ridiculous. If you don’t believe us, check out the video below.

The YouTuber known as Aleister has uploaded a video of Rage Against The Machine’s iconic, ball-busting track Bulls On Parade but with one subtle difference. Owen Wilson. The bezzie mate of Ben Stiller is known for saying ‘Wow’ a helluva lot in movies over the years, and now they’ve been harnessed into one of contemporary rock’s most biting anthems.

If someone could mash up the ‘Wow’ with Bon Jovi’s Livin’ On A Prayer that’d be great.

