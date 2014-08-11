Bloodstock 2014: Obituary and Saxon

Time for some bona fide legends now at Bloodstock with the death metal titans Obituary and British metal heroes Saxon hitting up the main stage.

Bloodstock has a good record of bringing in the biggest US death metal bands, with Cannibal Corpse, Morbid Angel and Nile all making appearances in recent years. Today’s DM legends Obituary live up to their billing with a performance that’s suitably vicious, despite the wind doing it’s best to ruin John Tardy’s vocals. When he extracts his head from his mane the frontman’s iconic, blood-gurgling growl perfectly caps off the lurching, ominous beating of infected and well-received newer cuts of the yet-to-be-released Inked In Blood. The thrashing leads and oppressive bludgeonings of Chopped In Half and Back To War live up to their infamous status while a grim finale of Slowly We Rot crowns an unfussy, uncomplicated and ugly set from the Florida heavyweights. (7⁄ 10 ) (AR)