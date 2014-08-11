Bloodstock 2014: Obituary and Saxon

Time for some bona fide legends now at Bloodstock with the death metal titans Obituary and British metal heroes Saxon hitting up the main stage.
Bloodstock has a good record of bringing in the biggest US death metal bands, with Cannibal Corpse, Morbid Angel and Nile all making appearances in recent years. Today’s DM legends Obituary live up to their billing with a performance that’s suitably vicious, despite the wind doing it’s best to ruin John Tardy’s vocals. When he extracts his head from his mane the frontman’s iconic, blood-gurgling growl perfectly caps off the lurching, ominous beating of infected and well-received newer cuts of the yet-to-be-released Inked In Blood. The thrashing leads and oppressive bludgeonings of Chopped In Half and Back To War live up to their infamous status while a grim finale of Slowly We Rot crowns an unfussy, uncomplicated and ugly set from the Florida heavyweights. (7⁄10) (AR)
Metal bands don’t come much more legendary than NWOBHM heroes Saxon and with the band celebrating their 30th anniversary this year they have some serious back catalogue to draw from. You want hits… then how about The Power And The Glory, Heavy Metal Thunder and Battalions Of Steel to start? If that’s not enough, how about Motorcycle Man, And The Bands Play On and 747 747 (Strangers In The Night) for you then? This is how it goes, as these and more are belted out by Biff Byford and co. in the assured way that only a band with such experience can and the heaving crowd lap up every minute - chanting and holding horns aloft to every passing song. By the time Wheels Of Steel gets hit out of the park and Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine makes a surprise appearance on stage for the rousing closer of Denim And Leather everyone is reminded again what an amazing legacy this band has and why they are just tailor made for festivals such as Bloodstock. (8⁄10) (JH)